Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Senseonics Trading Down 1.4 %

Senseonics stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 146.90% and a negative net margin of 270.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senseonics

About Senseonics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,324,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,350,000 after buying an additional 1,003,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,369,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 129,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,097,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 1,467,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,812,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 405,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,055,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 49,169 shares in the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.