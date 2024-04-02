Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Senseonics Trading Down 1.4 %
Senseonics stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.05.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 146.90% and a negative net margin of 270.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senseonics
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Senseonics
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.