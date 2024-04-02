Sean Anthony Quinn Sells 50,000 Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total value of C$3,162,500.00.
TSE:CCO traded up C$1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$64.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,256. The stock has a market cap of C$28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of C$33.27 and a 12-month high of C$69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.85.
Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of C$844.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.832948 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
