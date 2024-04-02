Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,324,053 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 3,160,531 shares.The stock last traded at $19.73 and had previously closed at $19.98.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 84,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

