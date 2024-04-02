SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.38.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,287. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $267.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

