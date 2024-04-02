Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3099 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Sanlam’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Sanlam Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SLLDY opened at C$7.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.48. Sanlam has a 1 year low of C$5.16 and a 1 year high of C$8.16.
About Sanlam
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sanlam
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 2 Data Storage Device Stocks Thriving From the AI Boom
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Green Gold Rush: Here’s What’s Driving Cannabis Stocks Higher
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- DexCom Stock Gains from GLP-1 Diabetic Users
Receive News & Ratings for Sanlam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanlam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.