Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Trading Up 16.7%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 287,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 231,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Salazar Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$12.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

Salazar Resources Company Profile

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions located in Ecuador.

