Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Up 3.7%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)'s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. 4,436,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 5,266,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on SABR. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

The company has a market cap of $982.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sabre by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sabre by 63.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

