Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $40.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VZ. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $42.54. 12,366,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,105,459. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $178.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,882,164,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,801,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $821,900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $851,989,000 after buying an additional 10,882,873 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

