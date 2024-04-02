Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.00

Shares of Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 2106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

Rosslyn Data Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.77 million, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Company Profile

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers Rosslyn Spend Management that enables businesses to automatically aggregate, enhance, and organize structured and unstructured data; Spend Analytics, a navigation and dashboard solution; Supplier Information Management platform for analysis gaps in the procurement provision; and Supplier Performance Management for identifying areas of potential risk within the supply chain and increase procurement's contribution to profitability.

