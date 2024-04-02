Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Position Reduced by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,646,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 24,787 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 5.3% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Ross Stores worth $227,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 63,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 125,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at $468,219.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $143.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,125. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.31 and a 200 day moving average of $132.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ross Stores

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.