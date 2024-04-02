Roper Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $19.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Shares of ROP opened at $553.62 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $430.03 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $245,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,997,000 after purchasing an additional 270,741 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.25.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

