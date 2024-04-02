Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$77.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCI.B. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$55.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.15 and a 1 year high of C$67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

