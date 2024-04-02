Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
VCSH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.92. 2,234,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,188. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.39. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
