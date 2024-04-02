Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VCSH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.92. 2,234,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,188. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.39. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2479 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.