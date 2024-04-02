Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,750. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $67.78.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

