Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

VMBS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,887. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

