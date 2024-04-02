Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,411 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.94. 2,280,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.30. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

