Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 17.9% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $257.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,208,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,111. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.06. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

