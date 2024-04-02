Retirement Guys Formula LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $690,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.09. The stock had a trading volume of 161,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,880. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

