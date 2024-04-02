Retirement Guys Formula LLC Boosts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $6,917,281.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,502,805 shares of company stock valued at $703,056,383 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $490.22. 2,748,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,514,855. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $471.26 and its 200 day moving average is $379.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.13 and a 1-year high of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

