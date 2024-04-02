Resources Connection (RGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Resources Connection to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Resources Connection Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $434.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 14.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter worth about $1,553,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

