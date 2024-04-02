Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/1/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/25/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.
- 3/22/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/22/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $86.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $83.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $67.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $73.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance
ASO traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $64.20. 211,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,567. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.55%.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
