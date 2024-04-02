Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

3/22/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $86.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $83.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $67.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $73.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $64.20. 211,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,567. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 459,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

