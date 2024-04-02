Requisite Capital Management LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF makes up 0.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $999,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,764,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:RSPG traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $84.63. 76,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $84.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

