Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 1,431 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Requisite Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 92,504 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth approximately $22,498,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $1,487,000. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.33. 3,189,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,225. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $37.65.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

