Requisite Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Requisite Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,187,000 after buying an additional 112,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,648,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,491,000 after buying an additional 74,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after buying an additional 592,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $543,026,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after buying an additional 956,154 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.0 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.45. 598,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.94. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

