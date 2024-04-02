Requisite Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up 0.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. Citigroup downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Owen acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WES traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $35.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,161. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

