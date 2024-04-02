Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $830,000 Holdings in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,152,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the quarter. WM Technology accounts for 0.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of WM Technology worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WM Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,056,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 162,213 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in WM Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in WM Technology by 240.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 34,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 24,206 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in WM Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS remained flat at $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 507,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,480. The company has a market capitalization of $195.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

