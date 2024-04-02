Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,879 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 9,778.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 96.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Stone Minerals news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $50,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,144.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 898,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,635. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 70.46%. The company had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 101.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSM

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.