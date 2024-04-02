Requisite Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 14.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $56,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holland Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,016,000. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 95,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,929,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS COWZ traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $57.73. 9,326,172 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

