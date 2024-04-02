Requisite Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Requisite Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 0.8% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,023,233,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after acquiring an additional 574,170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 443,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 561,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,303,000 after purchasing an additional 355,573 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. 419,103 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

