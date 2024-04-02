Renishaw (LON:RSW) Sets New 12-Month High at $4,500.00

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,500 ($56.49) and last traded at GBX 4,420 ($55.49), with a volume of 245114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,250 ($53.35).

Renishaw Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,171.64, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,083.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,609.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Get Renishaw alerts:

Renishaw Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a GBX 16.80 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,671.64%.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.