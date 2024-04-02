Relx (LON:REL) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx (LON:REL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 3,500 ($43.94) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 3,300 ($41.43).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,770 ($47.33) to GBX 4,100 ($51.47) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 3,424 ($42.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.92, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,374.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,119.19. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 2,414 ($30.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,531.81 ($44.34). The firm has a market cap of £64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,642.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 41.80 ($0.52) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,276.60%.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

