Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.34.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. 6,915,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,020,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

