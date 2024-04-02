Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $453.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $433.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.30. The company has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

