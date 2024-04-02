Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.96 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 3.0% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after buying an additional 1,547,958 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $333.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,853. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.28 and a 200 day moving average of $300.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.23 and a one year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

