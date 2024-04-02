Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,300 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 5.2% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ACN traded down $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.46. 2,451,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,603. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.68 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $225.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.