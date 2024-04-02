Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.8% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $8.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.63. The stock had a trading volume of 116,441,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,568,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.65 and its 200 day moving average is $219.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

