Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 6,036 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned about 0.49% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

