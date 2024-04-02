Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 3,837 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 43,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

