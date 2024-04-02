Regatta Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $296.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

