Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $971,000 Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.70.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 102.74, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.