Regatta Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BFZ. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 76.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 60.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $167,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,144,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,082,480.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 113,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,604 over the last 90 days.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BFZ opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

