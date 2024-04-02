Regatta Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $120,140,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.91. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

