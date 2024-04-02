Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $8.96. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 995,769 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 48,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $445,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 774,703 shares in the company, valued at $7,142,761.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 48,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $445,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 774,703 shares in the company, valued at $7,142,761.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $396,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,834. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RXRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 735.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,651,000 after buying an additional 13,777,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,459,000 after buying an additional 158,376 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,041,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,619,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,797,000 after buying an additional 987,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,775,000 after buying an additional 6,129,935 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

