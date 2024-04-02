Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $8.96. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 995,769 shares traded.
Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 48,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $445,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 774,703 shares in the company, valued at $7,142,761.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 48,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $445,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 774,703 shares in the company, valued at $7,142,761.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $396,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,834. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RXRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 735.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,651,000 after buying an additional 13,777,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,459,000 after buying an additional 158,376 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,041,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,619,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,797,000 after buying an additional 987,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,775,000 after buying an additional 6,129,935 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Recursion Pharmaceuticals
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Canoo, Inc. Bites the Dust: Mullen Automotive Is a Better Bet
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Are Carnival Shares Ready to Set Sail into the $20s
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is a Children’s Place Turnaround in the Cards?
Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.