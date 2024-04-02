Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NRG Energy (NRG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) in the last few weeks:

3/26/2024 – NRG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – NRG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – NRG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – NRG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – NRG Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2024 – NRG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – NRG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – NRG Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $68.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,155,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $70.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

