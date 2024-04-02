Realta Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Realta Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after buying an additional 211,208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,079,000 after buying an additional 193,871 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 221,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after acquiring an additional 165,038 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,476 shares during the period.

MGK stock opened at $286.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.00 and its 200 day moving average is $257.22. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $291.40.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

