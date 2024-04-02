Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Sets New 1-Year High at $129.43

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.43 and last traded at $128.75, with a volume of 39260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Raymond James from $116.50 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.50.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Raymond James Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.44.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 246,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,065,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,253,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Raymond James by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after buying an additional 1,448,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,915,000 after acquiring an additional 76,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.