QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) traded down 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.21 and last traded at $42.82. 525,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,005,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on QDEL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 10.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -268.75 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QuidelOrtho

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Busky acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $99,652.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,652.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 109.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 48.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.