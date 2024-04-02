Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$42.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.25 to C$38.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quebecor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.91.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Quebecor
Quebecor Stock Performance
Quebecor Company Profile
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
