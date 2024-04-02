Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) Insider Alan Miles Acquires 5,440 Shares

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Free Report) insider Alan Miles bought 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.26 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,734.40 ($11,515.84).

Qube Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Qube Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Qube’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Qube’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Qube

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics solutions for import and export supply chain in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Operating division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo; provides various logistics services, which includes road and rail transport, warehousing and distribution, container parks, and related services, as well as operates intermodal logistics hubs, including rail terminals and international freight forwarding; owns and operates automotive terminals that provides automotive, general cargo, and break-bulk facilities; operates multi-user grain storage and handling facilities; and develops and operates an import-export rail terminal, and an interstate rail terminal at the Moorebank Logistics Park.

