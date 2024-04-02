Quantum One Day Volume Reaches $706.04 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 50% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Quantum has traded 99% lower against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and $706.04 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007485 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00024160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00014556 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001668 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00013072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,582.45 or 0.99880752 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00134301 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -98.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,567.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

